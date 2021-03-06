Advertisement

Sunny skies and mild temperatures will stick around tomorrow.

Tomorrow starts with a cold morning and a mild afternoon with sunny skies is to follow.
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a beautiful day full of sunny skies and mild temperatures and we aren’t seeing any rain across the Southeast. It will be a great night to go for a walk with your family or sit outside on a patio and enjoy dinner. Temperatures are in the lower 50′s now and we will continue to cool into the upper 40′s by 8 PM. If you have any plans tonight, I would grab a jacket so that if you are out later, you will have it handy.

Winds right now are coming from the northeast which is bringing cooler air into east Mississippi and west Alabama which is adding a small bite to the air. Cooler temperatures will last through the rest of the night and we will be in the lower to mid 40′s by the time you are going to bed. Overnight we will get colder and reach the mid 30′s by morning.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today with chilly morning and warm afternoons with sunny skies lasting all day! We will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s by lunch time and through the afternoon we will reach the mid 60′s with a few thins clouds moving in, but we won’t be seeing any rain. If you have plans in the morning grab a jacket to wear out the door, but we will start to warm up by lunchtime. By the time you are getting out of your religious service or going to grab a bite to eat, we will be in the lower 60′s and warm into the mid 60′s by the afternoon. We will cool off by evening into the mid 50′s.

The wind will slack off by tomorrow so we won’t be as breezy, but we could still see a few wind gusts. Temperatures today were close to our average for this time of year, but we will be cooler tonight reaching the mid 30′s. Sunny skies and mild temperatures will last through the beginning of the week with gradual heating.

We will be in the mid 60′s with sunny skies by tomorrow afternoon and once Monday rolls around we will reach the upper 60′s. Tuesday we will break into the 70′s and even close to the 80′s by the end of the week. Overnight we will still be chilly with temperatures just above freezing, but these temperatures will go up by the end of the week as well.

