A warm & sunny day lies ahead to start off the work week.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a pleasant day with temperatures in the upper 60′s. A few passing clouds moved through today which will keep us in the mid 40′s tonight. As you are waking up and starting a new day tomorrow the clouds will mostly be moved out and we will be in the mid to upper 30′s. It will be another day when you need a jacket in the morning, but you can lose it in the afternoon as we see temperatures touching the 70′s.

We have a glorious day ahead with sunny skies lasting through the day and it will be nice to eat lunch or dinner outside. By 5 PM we will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s still, making it the perfect evening to grill out or sit outside on the patio. Temperatures will be cooling through the night and we will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s by the time you are going to bed. As the kids are off to school, we will already be seeing mostly sunny skies, but it will be cooler. Through lunch and into the afternoon we will see more sunshine which will warm us up into the lower 70′s.

With the warming temperatures we will have pollen and allergens going up as well. For tomorrow, oak, juniper, and ash will be a bother but this will only go up through the week. With no rain on the way we will see more pollen traveling through the area so it’s time to stock up on allergy medicine and you may start to get the spring sniffles. Even though we won’t have a chance for rain until Friday, we will still be above average for rain from Thursday until next Monday. However, our chances for rain drop from March 13th through the 19th, but we will still be above average for this time of year.

Temperatures will also increase this week, but we will still have chilly mornings. Tomorrow and Tuesday we will be in the lower 70′s with morning in the mid to upper 30′s. By Wednesday we will be in the mid 70′s, and we will get close to the 80′s by Friday.

