Capital murder suspect rearrested

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department rearrested capital murder suspect for drugs.

Saturday, around 10:30 P.M., the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Alabama 17 at Minor Road in Butler, Alabama.

A search of the vehicle revealed a large assortment of drugs: methamphetamine, ecstasy, hydrocodone, marijuana, edible marijuana, and meth pipes.

Marcus Deshawn Davidson of Ward, Alabama was arrested on scene. Davidson was charged with possession of marijuana 1st degree, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davidson was currently out on bond for the charge of capital murder. Due to the Choctaw County jail being closed, Davidson was transported to the Clarke County Jail.

