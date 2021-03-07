Advertisement

Capital murder suspect rearrested

A large assortment of drugs confiscated
Saturday, around 10:30 P.M., the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Alabama...
Saturday, around 10:30 P.M., the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Alabama 17 at Minor Road in Butler, Alabama.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department rearrested capital murder suspect for drugs.

Saturday, around 10:30 P.M., the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Alabama 17 at Minor Road in Butler, Alabama.

A search of the vehicle revealed a large assortment of drugs: methamphetamine, ecstasy, hydrocodone, marijuana, edible marijuana, and meth pipes.

Marcus Deshawn Davidson of Ward, Alabama was arrested on scene. Davidson was charged with possession of marijuana 1st degree, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davidson was currently out on bond for the charge of capital murder. Due to the Choctaw County jail being closed, Davidson was transported to the Clarke County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Drivers and pedestrians using Sela Ward Parkway will enjoy a newly paved road, new sidewalks,...
Downtown Meridian is experiencing a transformation
Mayor Percy Bland, Meridian's parks and recreation director Trent Posey and the Autry family...
Northeast Park tennis courts renamed in honor of Bill Autry
Meridian mayoral forum.
Meridian mayoral forum
Several dancers have been training for months for a two-day competition all for a good cause.
Dancers gear up for “Dancing like the Stars” competition

Latest News

Dancing like the Stars
Dancing like the Stars
Mayoral Forum
Mayoral Forum
Mask Giveaway
Mask Giveaway
Several dancers have been training for months for a two-day competition all for a good cause.
Dancers gear up for “Dancing like the Stars” competition