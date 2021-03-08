City of Meridian Arrest Report March 8, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:50 PM on March 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 24th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 1:55 PM on March 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.