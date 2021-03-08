Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 8, 2021

Daily Docket 5(wtok)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NAMEBIRTH YEARADDRESSCHARGE
JENNIFER GRESSETT19846985 HWY 11S ENTERPRISE, MSSHOPLIFTING
JOSEPH A ELFE19621607 1/2 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
TERIAKI TRIPLETT1992107 71ST PL APT 139 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
KELVIN MCDONALD1991379 OAK ST NEWTON, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
OTIS WATKINS1990HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
WILLIE TRIPLETT19851820 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ANTHONY D BRIDGES1994DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ROBERT WARREN19842713 EDGEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RICKY FLOYD19641900 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILFULL TRESPASSING X 7
PEDRO JOHNIGAN19777455 LIZELIA RD MARION, MSDUI
CURTIS SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILFULL TRESPASSING
ORLANDO STEPHENS19981418 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DAVID S HILL19801087 FORMAN TOLES RD BAILEY, MSSHOPLIFTING
MICHELE JONES19721718 ELYSIAN ST UNIT 3 HOUSTON, TXDUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:50 PM on March 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 24th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:55 PM on March 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

