City of Meridian Arrest Report March 8, 2021
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|NAME
|BIRTH YEAR
|ADDRESS
|CHARGE
|JENNIFER GRESSETT
|1984
|6985 HWY 11S ENTERPRISE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JOSEPH A ELFE
|1962
|1607 1/2 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|TERIAKI TRIPLETT
|1992
|107 71ST PL APT 139 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|KELVIN MCDONALD
|1991
|379 OAK ST NEWTON, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|OTIS WATKINS
|1990
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
|WILLIE TRIPLETT
|1985
|1820 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ANTHONY D BRIDGES
|1994
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|ROBERT WARREN
|1984
|2713 EDGEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|RICKY FLOYD
|1964
|1900 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILFULL TRESPASSING X 7
|PEDRO JOHNIGAN
|1977
|7455 LIZELIA RD MARION, MS
|DUI
|CURTIS SCOTT
|1976
|2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILFULL TRESPASSING
|ORLANDO STEPHENS
|1998
|1418 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|DAVID S HILL
|1980
|1087 FORMAN TOLES RD BAILEY, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|MICHELE JONES
|1972
|1718 ELYSIAN ST UNIT 3 HOUSTON, TX
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 5, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:50 PM on March 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 24th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:55 PM on March 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.