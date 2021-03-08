Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 235 new confirmed cases on Monday

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 added Monday.(WTVM)
By WAFF48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 added Monday. There have been 392,312 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020. The state is tracking another 107,780 probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 7,963 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 45,976 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 494 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19. There have been 295,690 presumed recoveries.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths
Choctaw56123
Sumter101032
Marengo245457
Pickens226457

Sumter, Choctaw, Marengo and Pickens counties are currently listed as low-risk for contracting the coronavirus.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Monday. You may track numbers for your specific county in the dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

