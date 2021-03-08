Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 70 new cases reported Monday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 70 new cases, no new deaths and 55...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 70 new cases, no new deaths and 55 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 70 new cases, no new deaths and 55 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 297,651 as of March 7.

So far, 6,808 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,472,673 as of February 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 278,162 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeaths
Clarke170773
Kemper91523
Lauderdale6879228
Neshoba 3857171
Newton233353
Wayne255841

The newest MSDH report shows 274,434 people are fully vaccinated and 755,202 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

