COVID-19 in Mississippi: 70 new cases reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 70 new cases, no new deaths and 55 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 297,651 as of March 7.

So far, 6,808 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,472,673 as of February 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 278,162 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths Clarke 1707 73 Kemper 915 23 Lauderdale 6879 228 Neshoba 3857 171 Newton 2333 53 Wayne 2558 41

The newest MSDH report shows 274,434 people are fully vaccinated and 755,202 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

