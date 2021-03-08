Advertisement

Creel signs LOI to play for hometown team

Jayden Creel signs LOI to play soccer for MCC
Jayden Creel signs LOI to play soccer for MCC(Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale’s Jayden Creel signed his letter of intent Monday morning to play goalkeeper for MCC.

Creel has been on the Southeast soccer team since the 10th grade and has honors as a 2nd team all-district defensive player and 1st team all-district goalie. He has also been a captain on the Tigers soccer team for the past two years.

Creel said playing college soccer has always been a dream for his, so he is thankful for the opportunity to stay close to home and continue to play the game he loves.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday, around 10:30 P.M., the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Alabama...
Local capital murder suspect rearrested
Flames could be seen from the street as multiple crews worked to quickly put the fire out.
Meridian Fire Department battles a structure fire
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as...
MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking

Latest News

Bubba Wallace, left, congratulates Kyle Larson after Larson won a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Kyle Larson celebrates return with 1st win since suspension
Sideline View by Dale McKee
The Tigers led the Saints 20-10 at halftime
UWA handles Limestone 27-17 in first game in over a year
Bill Autry
Bill Autry