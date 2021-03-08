Creel signs LOI to play for hometown team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale’s Jayden Creel signed his letter of intent Monday morning to play goalkeeper for MCC.

Creel has been on the Southeast soccer team since the 10th grade and has honors as a 2nd team all-district defensive player and 1st team all-district goalie. He has also been a captain on the Tigers soccer team for the past two years.

Creel said playing college soccer has always been a dream for his, so he is thankful for the opportunity to stay close to home and continue to play the game he loves.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.