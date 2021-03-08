Advertisement

EMEPA radar picks up smoke plume from massive, controlled burn in Clarke County

Radar picked up a smoke plume from a controlled burn in Clarke County.
By Pat Peterson
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Is that a rain shower in Clarke County that’s popped up on EMEPA live radar?

No, it’s actually a smoke plume from a major, prescribed burn near County Road 514 near the Snell community. EMA officials say the prescribed burn covers 150 acres.

EMEPA radar picked up another smoke plume from a separate prescribed burn near County Road 514 in Clarke County near the Middleton community.

Downtown Meridian was hazy Monday
EMA officials also report several brush fires in Clarke County. One of the brush fires threatened a structure. Forestry crews are working those fires.

The smoke from the Clarke County fires drifted north into Lauderdale County Monday. The smoke and haze were particularly bad in parts of downtown Meridian around midday.

