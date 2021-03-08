Advertisement

Gov. Reeves refuses to say Biden’s election was ‘fair’; denounces expanded mail-in voting

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an interview Sunday night with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was repeatedly asked if he believed the election of President Joe Biden was ‘fair’.

Reeves acknowledged Biden’s presidency will not be overturned and he was “duly elected,” but wouldn’t answer ‘yes’ or ‘no’ specifically when asked whether it was fair.

“Do you accept the 2020 U.S. Election was free and fair? Obviously every election has some questions, but I’m talking about free and fair legitimately-elected Joe Biden, yes or no?” Tapper asked.

“...He was certified in all 50 states and he is the duly-elected president,” Reeves said. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have bad laws on the books in other states; it’s just a fact.”

The ‘bad laws’ he referred to were in reference to mail-in ballots that went beyond the usual absentee ballot process for people who would be out-of-town, attending college, having scheduled surgery or had disabilities that made getting to the polls difficult or impossible on the date of the election.

“In our state we do not allow mail-in voting, and the reason we don’t allow mail-in voting is because we...think that it allows lots of opportunities for fraud and other things. And I don’t think that mail-in voting should be allowed in other states around the nation,” Reeves said.

