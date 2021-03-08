Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report March 8, 2021

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Earvin Boglin 03-06-2021 HOLD
Shane Berkery 03-06-2021 Possession of Controlled Substance; Possession of Marijuana in Motor...
eremy Bennamon 03-05-2021 Family Disturbance; Disorderly Conduct
Linda Griffin 03-01-2021 Strong Arm Robbery; Petit Larceny
Keylon Scott 03-06-2021 Disturbance of the Family.
