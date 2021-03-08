Local health experts say no-mask gatherings should be limited to 10-15 people

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local health experts are responding to the CDC’s new guideline that states people who have been vaccinated can gather socially without masks.

Dr. Chris Swift with Rush Health Systems said based on the number of vaccinations that have been given, he believes these types of gatherings should be limited to around ten to fifteen people.

Swift said he is relieved society is moving closer and closer to normalcy, but he urges people to still use caution, especially those that have family members who remain high-risk.

“If we can all just be patient, by sometime early this summer we could have enough people vaccinated that maybe this is something we can all look to being able to do as far as moving forward with normal life without a lot of the regulations and different isolation things that we’re having to do right now,” said Swift.

Swift said research has been showing that around 70 to 90 percent of the population would need to be vaccinated before reaching herd immunity.

The CDC has stated people are not fully vaccinated until two weeks after their final dose.

