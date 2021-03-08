Advertisement

MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking

James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as...
James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as part of an undercover operation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.(WCTV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said an undercover human trafficking operation in Lauderdale County Thursday resulted in the arrests of two people and the recovery of four human trafficking victims.

James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds are both charged with human trafficking.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will continue to plan and execute operations aimed at identifying human trafficking victims and separating them from their perpetrators,” said Lt. Col. Lee Morrison, director of MBI. “This collaborative effort of state agencies and local departments ensures the success of our mission regarding human trafficking.”

James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested on charges of human...
James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested on charges of human trafficking in Lauderdale County as part of an undercover operation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested on charges of human...
James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested on charges of human trafficking in Lauderdale County as part of an undercover operation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi National Guard Counter-Drug Task Force and the Pearl Police Department also assisted in the operation.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday, around 10:30 P.M., the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Alabama...
Local capital murder suspect rearrested
Flames could be seen from the street as multiple crews worked to quickly put the fire out.
Meridian Fire Department battles a structure fire
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

Henry Gruno, the former director of Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton, was arrested after...
Miss. Auditor’s Office arrests former VA cemetery director
Fatal fire kills three
Three dead in Monday morning Clarke County fire
Tornado Terminology
Staying safe this tornado season
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19...
COVID-19 in Alabama: 235 new confirmed cases on Monday