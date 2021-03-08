MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said an undercover human trafficking operation in Lauderdale County Thursday resulted in the arrests of two people and the recovery of four human trafficking victims.

James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds are both charged with human trafficking.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will continue to plan and execute operations aimed at identifying human trafficking victims and separating them from their perpetrators,” said Lt. Col. Lee Morrison, director of MBI. “This collaborative effort of state agencies and local departments ensures the success of our mission regarding human trafficking.”

James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested on charges of human trafficking in Lauderdale County as part of an undercover operation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi National Guard Counter-Drug Task Force and the Pearl Police Department also assisted in the operation.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

