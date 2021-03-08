Meridian family survives fire

Advertisement

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Sunday night fire at an abandoned building in Meridian was handled by firefighters, but it was frightening for a mother and son who lived next-door.

The two-story building on the corner of B Street and Mill Street was destroyed. A family of two who lived next-door smelled smoke and managed to escape without being hurt.

“My son was telling me to come out the house. I was trying to get out and I left my purse. I was scared, I was scared, I was scared. And I was crying,” said Bessie Lee.

Years ago on Highway 39, Lee said their own home burned and they lost everything. Lee said she’s grateful that they didn’t have to go through that a second time.

“I was scared to death because we had that problem before. I was sitting in the car crying because I thought I was going to lose everything,” said Lee.

The fire did get close enough to melt the family’s trash can and leave burn marks on the side of their house.

Meridian fire officials are still investigating what may have started the fire.

