Meridian Fire Department battles a structure fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department responded to a building fire around 6:45 p.m. Sunday night on the corner of B Street and Mill Street.

Multiple crews worked to put the fire out and keep it from spreading.

Heavy smoke covered the entire building and traveled hundreds of feet in the air.

Medical crews were at the scene, but it was not immediately known if anyone was inside.

The flames have been put out, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.