Miss. Auditor’s Office arrests former VA cemetery director

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Monday the arrest of Henry Gruno, the former director of Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton, after he was indicted for embezzlement. Gruno was also presented a $29,818.76 demand letter upon arrest. This amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

The auditor said Gruno is accused of using a credit card and a fuel card to embezzle public money from Mississippi Veterans Affairs. He allegedly used an MSVA credit card to purchase things like barbecue supplies, toys and luggage. Among the accusations is that Gruno used a fuel care to make purchases far from the cemetery and on days when grounds equipment was not operated. Investigators identified a total of about $14,000 being embezzled from January 2016 to January 2019.

White’s office began an investigation when staff at Mississippi Veterans Affairs began to suspect embezzlement and submitted a complaint. Gruno surrendered to Special Agents at the Newton County Jail. His bond amount will be set by the court. If convicted, Gruno faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the State Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.

