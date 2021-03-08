Advertisement

MSU Meridian celebrates International Women’s Day

MSU Meridian hosted an International Women's Day Celebration at Kahlmus Auditorium.
MSU Meridian hosted an International Women's Day Celebration at Kahlmus Auditorium.
By Spencer Murray
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU Meridian hosted an International Women’s Day Celebration in Kahlmus Auditorium Monday afternoon.

The event had a virtual/in-person hybrid approach that consisted of multiple speakers, including women from the surrounding area.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to remind us to think about equality and advancing ourselves and the connectivity of the women in our community.” said Shey Washburn, an organizer of the event.

Dr. Karen Coats of the University of Southern Mississippi was the keynote speaker. Other women spoke about barriers and challenges they have overcome, as well as issued challenges of their own for their respective communities.

Mariam Khmaladze, who is originally from the Republic of Georgia and is currently pursuing her M.B.A. at MSU, was one of the local speakers.

“Sometimes, social norms and rules prevent people from reaching their full potential.,” said Khmaladze. “Events like this encourage people to do so.”

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is ‘Choose to Challenge’, with the goal of celebrating women’s achievements, raising awareness against bias and taking action for equality.

This event was a cross-campus effort with many attending virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

