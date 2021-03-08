New race event will be making its debut in April at Bonita Lakes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new running event is coming to Meridian with multiple obstacle courses that will push athletes to their limits.

The Phoenix Challenge is a 5 to 6-mile race that includes over 25 obstacles that are meant to test the endurance of racers.

Participants will be put to the test partaking in obstacles such as wall climbing, mud crawling, and heavy object carrying.

“This is the opportunity to see what you made of,” said Race Ambassador Mike Couch.

“We got everything for all the athletes in Meridian. We want to draw them in without an exciting race. Meridian has like the Magnolia Marathon, the Scorpion Race, and the Sunfish Triathlon,” said Couch.

Race ambassador Tammy Burkeen, who has competed in obstacle racing since 2016, is looking forward to having this event in Meridian and is hoping more can happen in the city in the future.

“When you step out on this racecourse, you are running the same race that the elite is running. It gives you a chance of I can do anything. If you can do this, I can get through this horrible thing in my life, it empowers you. I want to see more people experience that,” said Burkeen.

Organizers are hoping for a great turnout and are encouraging people of all ages and skills levels to come out and participate.

The race will start at 8 in the morning on April 17th. If you are interested in partaking in the Phoenix Challenge, you can register at Phoenixraceocr.com.

