Sideline View by Dale McKee

The Southeastern Conference Men’s Tournament will be played this week in Nashville as we near “March Madness.” Ole Miss (15-10, 10-8) and Mississippi State (14-13, 8-10) will try to keep their hopes of an NCAA Tournament invite alive by finishing strong in tourney play. Ole Miss will head into the tournament as the No. 6 seed while the Bulldogs enter as the No. 9 seed. The Rebels have played exceptionally well in the second half of their SEC slate as they have compiled a 7-2 mark after going 3-6 during the first half of the season. The Rebels will play No. 11 South Carolina in the late game on Thursday. The Bulldogs will tangle with No. 8 Kentucky also on the Thursday. USM (8-16, 4-13) will head to Frisco, Texas, to battle Rice on Tuesday in the C-USA tournament.

The MSU Lady Bulldogs (10-9, 5-7) fell in their only game in the SEC Tournament to LSU. Ole Miss (11-11, 4-10) won their first SEC tournament game over Arkansas before falling to Tennessee in second round play. Southern Mississippi (7-11, 5-11) will play Florida Atlantic in their C-USA opener on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles’ head coach Joye Lee-McNelis is only one win away from registering her 500th win in her head-coaching career.

SWAC Tourney

The Jackson State Tigers (11-5, 11-0) are the 2021 SWAC Co-Champions as they compiled a perfect record. The Tigers were awarded the No. 2 seed in the upcoming conference tournament in Birmingham this week only because Prairie View A&M went 13-0 in conference play. The Tigers will open with Arkansas Pine Bluff while Prairie View will oppose Mississippi Valley (2-21, 2-13) on Wednesday. Alcorn (6-12, 6-7) will battle Texas Southern on Thursday. The winner of the tourney receives an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Jackson State Lady Tigers won the SWAC basketball regular season championship. The Lady Tigers (15-5, 14-1) will battle Valley (4-15, 2-13) on Thursday in tournament play while Alcorn (7-8, 7-12) will play Southern University.

Meridian Native SEC’s Best Coach

Meridian native Joni Crenshaw Taylor was named the SEC Women’s Coach of the Year as she led her Georgia Bulldogs to a fourth place regular season SEC finish. The Lady Bulldogs (20-6) also finished second in the SEC tournament to South Carolina. The 1997 Mississippi Gatorade High School Player of the Year playing for the Meridian Lady Wildcats has been head coach at Georgia since 2015. She also played collegiately at Alabama.

College Baseball

USM baseball coach Scott Berry notched his 400th win as head coach of the Golden Eagles on Saturday. USM (6-5) won two of the three games in Alabama over the weekend. They will host Louisiana-Lafayette this weekend. Ole Miss (10-2) swept Belmont over the weekend and will host Louisiana Monroe this weekend. Mississippi State (8-3) won two of three from Kent State. The Golden Flashes replaced Tennessee Tech on the schedule because of COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles program. Mississippi State also downed USM earlier in the week as four Bulldog pitchers struck out 20 Golden Eagles at Trustmark Park.

College Football

Jackson State (2-0) downed Grambling with a key goal line defensive stand in the final minute of the game, giving the Tigers a 33-28 road win. This Sunday afternoon the Tigers will host Mississippi Valley (0-0) in Jackson. Belhaven (1-2) won a thriller over Louisiana College this past Saturday and will have an open date this weekend. Millsaps (0-3) fell again, this time to Austin College, and will play this Sunday in Little Rock against Rhodes College.

MHSAA Crowns Basketball Champions

Clinton (6A), Holmes County Central (5A), Lanier (4A), St. Andrews (3A),

Coahoma (2A) and Biggersville (1A) won the boys’ state championships.

Olive Branch (6A), Laurel (5A), Pontotoc (4A), Belmont (3A), New Site (2A) and Ingomar (1A) all won the girls’ state championships.

