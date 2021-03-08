Advertisement

Staying safe this tornado season

Tornado Terminology
Tornado Terminology(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With spring upon us, tornadoes may soon be an issue we have to deal with. Local emergency management agencies prepare year-round for tornadoes.

“We make sure that our radio system is up and running, and that we have a backup system in case something happens with it,” said Odie Barrett, the Lauderdale County Emergency Management director. “So we’ve got our guys that are monitoring the weather and we’re pushing that out to all emergency personnel, what we’re looking at, the time frames, and where this particular storm’s path is going.”

The National Weather Service issues alerts for tornadoes. A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form and a warning is issued when a tornado has been seen by someone or indicated by radar. A tornado emergency is rare, but is generally issued when a tornado is expected to cause catastrophic damage and/or numerous deaths.

The safest place to be when under a tornado warning is in a storm shelter or basement. If that is not available, you need to be on the lowest floor in a sturdy structure, in a room that leaves as much space between you and the outside world as possible.

“Could be in a bathtub,” Barrett said. “You want some pillows, you want some blankets that you could bring in and put on top of you, to keep you safe from any type of debris that’s flying around.”

Now is the time to make sure to have a tornado action plan in place that is ready to be used when tornadoes threaten. This includes making sure you and your family know exactly where to go when a tornado warning is issued. If you live in a mobile home, you must find an sturdy structure to take shelter in. Have a plan in place for this before a tornado watch is issued.

You can download the free WTOK Weather App to get alerts directly to your phone. Remember to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts! This way you have a backup in case one of your methods stops working.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday, around 10:30 P.M., the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Alabama...
Local capital murder suspect rearrested
Flames could be seen from the street as multiple crews worked to quickly put the fire out.
Meridian Fire Department battles a structure fire
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
A new running event is coming to Meridian with multiple obstacle courses that will push...
New race event will be making its debut in April at Bonita Lakes
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 260 new confirmed cases of COVID-19...
COVID-19 in Alabama: 235 new confirmed cases on Monday
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 70 new cases, no new deaths and 55...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 70 new cases reported Monday
In an interview Sunday night with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was...
Gov. Reeves refuses to say Biden’s election was ‘fair’; denounces expanded mail-in voting
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - March 8th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - March 8th, 2021