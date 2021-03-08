Suspect charged with arson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local man has been arrested again on an arson charge involving a fire at a home he previously rented.

Police said 46-year-old Maurice Dawson got into an argument with his girlfriend and poured gasoline on a couch and set it on fire in 2019.

Sergeant Brandon Fireplace said the charge was initially recalled to allow Dawson to have a mental evaluation.

“After he set the residence on fire, the investigation took place. Then he was indicted. After he was indicted through the grand jury, there was a capias warrant set for him. Later, he was picked up and arrested for the city charge of arson,” said Fireplace.

Fireplace said bond for Dawson was denied.

