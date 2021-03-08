Advertisement

Temperatures gradually warm over the next seven days

7-Day Forecast March 8 - 14
7-Day Forecast March 8 - 14(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It’s a cold, winter-like start to our Monday with temperatures in the low-30s across the area. Many of us have dropped below freezing this morning, so there may be some frost on your car windshield. Despite the cold start, temperatures will warm up quickly throughout the day, with highs in the low-70s this afternoon under sunny skies.

Dry conditions and low humidity will increase the fire weather risk on our Monday. Open burning is not recommended today. Also make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly and don’t let trailer chains drag across the road. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-to-upper-30s by Tuesday morning. We will continue warming over the next several days, with highs in the mid-70s by Wednesday, the upper-70s by Thursday, and even the 80s by Friday.

Morning lows will also be on the rise, with lows in the 40s by Wednesday and then the 50s by Thursday. Those 50s for lows will continue into the weekend. Isolated shower chances are set to return on Thursday, but widespread concerns are not expected. Those small rain chances will continue into Friday and Saturday, but most of those days will be dry. Rain chances will increase on Sunday as high temperatures drop back into the mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday, around 10:30 P.M., the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Alabama...
Local capital murder suspect rearrested
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Flames could be seen from the street as multiple crews worked to quickly put the fire out.
Meridian Fire Department battles a structure fire
Meridian mayoral forum.
Meridian mayoral forum
Several dancers have been training for months for a two-day competition all for a good cause.
Dancers gear up for “Dancing like the Stars” competition

Latest News

Allergens levels will get higher this week with not much rain on the way.
A warm & sunny day lies ahead to start off the work week.
Tomorrow starts with a cold morning and a mild afternoon with sunny skies is to follow.
Sunny skies and mild temperatures will stick around tomorrow.
Weather - March 5, 2021
Weather - March 5, 2021
Sunshine will be abundant this weekend.
Sunshine prevails this weekend