Temperatures gradually warm over the next seven days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It’s a cold, winter-like start to our Monday with temperatures in the low-30s across the area. Many of us have dropped below freezing this morning, so there may be some frost on your car windshield. Despite the cold start, temperatures will warm up quickly throughout the day, with highs in the low-70s this afternoon under sunny skies.

Dry conditions and low humidity will increase the fire weather risk on our Monday. Open burning is not recommended today. Also make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly and don’t let trailer chains drag across the road. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-to-upper-30s by Tuesday morning. We will continue warming over the next several days, with highs in the mid-70s by Wednesday, the upper-70s by Thursday, and even the 80s by Friday.

Morning lows will also be on the rise, with lows in the 40s by Wednesday and then the 50s by Thursday. Those 50s for lows will continue into the weekend. Isolated shower chances are set to return on Thursday, but widespread concerns are not expected. Those small rain chances will continue into Friday and Saturday, but most of those days will be dry. Rain chances will increase on Sunday as high temperatures drop back into the mid-70s.

