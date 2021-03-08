Three dead in Monday morning Clarke County fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Three people are dead following an early morning fire in Clarke County. One of the dead--a seven-month old child.

The tiny community of Theadville in the Southeastern corner of Clarke County is in shock following a fire that totally destroyed a mobile home on County Road 342 around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

“It’s my understanding they were attempting to light a propane type heater on a five gallon cylinder,” said Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp. “Apparently the cylinder was leaking and when they were able to ignite it, it flashed over the room and caused the fire inside the home.”

Four people inside the mobile home were able to escape the fire, but Raphael Staten, Ariel Everett and their 7 month old daughter Jordan Everette did not survive.

“They were trying to call the others and get her out but it was nothing they could do,” said Shelly Napier, who is a next door neighbor. “They tried to get her but the fire was just too strong. Just too strong.”

“None of it ever gets easy,” added Kemp. “You know sometimes law enforcement gets a bad rap, but our job is to save lives and property, where it’s in a fire and accident or anything else. We see a lot of that and I’ve been doing this umpteen dozen years and it never gets easy.”

“It’s going to be rough,” said Napier. “We’re going to have to stand together and try to pray. God heals and he can do anything.”

One of the four that escaped the mobile home blaze was treated and later released at a Meridian hospital.

