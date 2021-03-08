Winn-Dixie receiving limited number of Pfizer vaccines

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The parent company of Winn-Dixie, Southeastern Grocers, announced Monday it’s receiving a limited number of free Pfizer vaccines in five Mississippi store locations.

These are the Mississippi locations: Forrest County Winn-Dixie Store No. 2626: 4400 Hardy St., Hattiesburg, MS 39402



Harrison County Winn-Dixie Store No. 1479: 109 N. Cleveland Ave., Long Beach, MS 39560 Winn-Dixie Store No. 1511: 11312 Highway 49, Gulfport, MS 39503 Winn-Dixie Store No. 1513: 10511 D’Iberville Blvd., D’Iberville, MS 39540



Lauderdale County Winn-Dixie Store No. 533: 5100 Highway 39 N., Meridian, MS 39301

As a preferred retail partner in the fight against COVID-19 and in accordance with new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Guidelines, this expansion into Forrest, Harrison and Lauderdale counties includes appointments for the following eligible groups: • Long-term care facility residents and staff

• Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, pre-school or childcare settings (at any age)

• First responders including law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials

• Adults age 50 and older

• Health care personnel with direct patient contact

• Anyone 16 or older with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19

Appointments must be made online. Visit this website for timely updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to conveniently schedule appointments online, as available. The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

