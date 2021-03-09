A spring-like week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! We are off to another chilly start on our Tuesday, although it is not as cold as yesterday morning. Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper-30s as you head out the door this morning. Dry conditions and low humidity will once again lead to a small fire weather threat on our Tuesday. Be sure to dispose of cigarettes properly and make sure you don’t have any trailer chains drag across the road. Use extra caution when open burning and of course make sure to follow any burn bans should one be issued.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with highs in the low-70s. Morning lows will return to the mid-40s on Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase a bit heading into Thursday, but temperatures will continue to warm. Highs will return into the 80s by Thursday. Isolated shower chances will return Friday and Saturday, but rain chances will stay low overall. Morning lows will be in the 50s by Thursday.

The warmest day over the next seven will be Saturday as highs climb into the low-to-mid-80s. Rain chances will increase heading into Sunday and Monday as a stronger storm system is set to move through our area. Scattered showers will be possible on both days, especially from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible with this system, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

