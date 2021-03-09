Advertisement

Administration seeks more money to remove dilapidated structures

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders in Meridian are seeking another $100,000 to tear down 20 to 25 more abandoned and condemned homes and buildings.

So far this year, the city has torn down eight homes and two buildings on 5th Street. The Meridian City Council originally set aside $100,000 in the budget for removing dilapidated structures. Only a little more than $46,000 is left for the remainder of the budget year.

Mayor Percy Bland said there’s a process in tearing down these homes. He said it can take up to six months to clean up one abandoned house. Tearing down a structure can cost between $3,000 and $5,000. Bland said the goal is to clean up Meridian and he would like to do more of that. The issue was discussed at a council work session Tuesday.

“The council looks like they were in agreement with us to be able to move forward in tearing down the condemnation of another $100,000 of properties,” said Bland. “This will go a long way in making our neighborhoods safer, cleaner, and looking better. The bottom line is we hope that will pass with the council, that we discussed this morning.”

Bland says the city will be re-introducing the properties to the public through the city’s adopt-a-lot program.

