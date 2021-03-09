Advertisement

Bidding for Cochran Center work set for April

City says insurance won’t cover all improvements
The city council discussed the latest plans for the repairs to the Frank Cochran Center at a...
The city council discussed the latest plans for the repairs to the Frank Cochran Center at a work session Tuesday.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders said Tuesday the bidding process for the Frank Cochran Center will begin in April. The city council discussed the latest plans for repairs for the venue at a work session Tuesday.

City officials said the insurance claim won’t cover all the improvements the center desperately needs. Mayor Percy Bland said the administration will have to ask the council for more money to complete this project.

“It was damaged pretty good. It is an older metal building. We are glad that we are going to get the work performed before this year end. In October or November, people will be able to enjoy the Frank Cochran Center again,” Bland said.

Bland said the work will likely take about six months to complete.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as...
MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking
Three die in mobile home fire
Three dead in Monday morning Clarke County fire
Shannon Xavier Pearson has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father, the Rev....
Suspect charged with killing father, wounding mother in Choctaw County
Henry Gruno, the former director of Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton, was arrested after...
Miss. Auditor’s Office arrests former VA cemetery director
Police said 46-year-old Maurice Dawson got into an argument with his girlfriend and poured...
Suspect charged with arson

Latest News

Old Highway 80 West
Construction causes inconvenience
City leaders in Meridian are seeking another $100,000 to tear down 20 to 25 more abandoned and...
Administration seeks more money to remove dilapidated structures
Due to the pandemic, many colleges have stopped requiring a standardized test score.
Could COVID change college admissions permanently?
You won’t need a prescription for over-the-counter drugs containing pseudoephedrine next year...
Legislature passes bill easing requirements for pseudoephedrine