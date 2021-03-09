Bidding for Cochran Center work set for April

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City leaders said Tuesday the bidding process for the Frank Cochran Center will begin in April. The city council discussed the latest plans for repairs for the venue at a work session Tuesday.

City officials said the insurance claim won’t cover all the improvements the center desperately needs. Mayor Percy Bland said the administration will have to ask the council for more money to complete this project.

“It was damaged pretty good. It is an older metal building. We are glad that we are going to get the work performed before this year end. In October or November, people will be able to enjoy the Frank Cochran Center again,” Bland said.

Bland said the work will likely take about six months to complete.

