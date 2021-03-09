Advertisement

Brush fires threatened homes in Clarke County on Monday

Dry brush
Dry brush(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There were six brush fires in Clarke County Monday, with only one of them being a permitted controlled burn. A fire on County Road 420 near the Snell community was the largest one, burning approximately 180 acres.

“That fire in the Snell community did threaten a couple of homes. The fire departments were aggressive. They were on time and they were able to save those homes by taking some measures to prevent the fires from spreading and getting into those homes,” said Eddie Ivy, the director of the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency.

Six fire departments responded to that fire, including Snell, Hopewell, Clarkdale, Rolling Creek, Vimville and Whynot. The Mississippi Forestry Commission also helped put out the fire.

An additional fire on Highway 11 near Enterprise was caused by someone burning brush.

“The fire got away from them and burned a larger area,” said Ivy. “It did burn up some hay and it didn’t endanger a home, but the fire department again took care of that and extinguished those fires.”

Prolonged dry weather, low humidity and strong winds are all conditions favorable for brush fires. To prevent these fires, dispose of cigarettes properly and don’t drag trailer chains on the roads.

“When the fire danger is up because of low humidity and high winds, please be very cautious if you’ve got to burn,” said Ivy. “If you can wait, please wait until a better day so that we don’t have the fire risk and we don’t endanger your home or your neighbors by burning and that fire becoming out of control, which can happen very easily.”

The cause of the brush fire on County Road 420 is unknown.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as...
MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking
Three die in mobile home fire
Three dead in Monday morning Clarke County fire
Shannon Xavier Pearson has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father, the Rev....
Suspect charged with killing father, wounding mother in Choctaw County
Henry Gruno, the former director of Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton, was arrested after...
Miss. Auditor’s Office arrests former VA cemetery director
Police said 46-year-old Maurice Dawson got into an argument with his girlfriend and poured...
Suspect charged with arson

Latest News

Due to the pandemic, many colleges have stopped requiring a standardized test score.
Could COVID change college admissions permanently?
You won’t need a prescription for over-the-counter drugs containing pseudoephedrine next year...
Legislature passes bill easing requirements for pseudoephedrine
Todd Kemp surveys fatal fire
Investigation underway into Clarke County fatal fire
Members of the Alabama National Guard will deploy to rural parts of the state to administer the...
Alabama National Guard to assist with vaccines