Brush fires threatened homes in Clarke County on Monday

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There were six brush fires in Clarke County Monday, with only one of them being a permitted controlled burn. A fire on County Road 420 near the Snell community was the largest one, burning approximately 180 acres.

“That fire in the Snell community did threaten a couple of homes. The fire departments were aggressive. They were on time and they were able to save those homes by taking some measures to prevent the fires from spreading and getting into those homes,” said Eddie Ivy, the director of the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency.

Six fire departments responded to that fire, including Snell, Hopewell, Clarkdale, Rolling Creek, Vimville and Whynot. The Mississippi Forestry Commission also helped put out the fire.

An additional fire on Highway 11 near Enterprise was caused by someone burning brush.

“The fire got away from them and burned a larger area,” said Ivy. “It did burn up some hay and it didn’t endanger a home, but the fire department again took care of that and extinguished those fires.”

Prolonged dry weather, low humidity and strong winds are all conditions favorable for brush fires. To prevent these fires, dispose of cigarettes properly and don’t drag trailer chains on the roads.

“When the fire danger is up because of low humidity and high winds, please be very cautious if you’ve got to burn,” said Ivy. “If you can wait, please wait until a better day so that we don’t have the fire risk and we don’t endanger your home or your neighbors by burning and that fire becoming out of control, which can happen very easily.”

The cause of the brush fire on County Road 420 is unknown.

