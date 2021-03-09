City of Meridian Arrest Report March 9, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 8, 2021, at 6:00 AM to March 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:48 AM on March 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 1:09 PM on March 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of 39th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 5:50 PM on March 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:42 PM on March 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 36th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation