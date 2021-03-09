Advertisement

Construction causes inconvenience

Old Highway 80 West
Old Highway 80 West(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A portion of Old Highway 80 West has been closed for construction since the end of last year. And some say it has caused a major inconvenience to their daily routine.

The $317,000 construction was set to start in January.

Resident Nakeycha Anderson says the area is blocked off with signs but no improvements have been made.

“Well, it is frustrating for me because it is hard to hear on the news that they are fixing other roads in Meridian, but they completely forgot about the west side community,” Anderson said.

She says the road is convenient for a lot of people who depend on the interstate. Due to the closure, Anderson says she must leave her home earlier than usual to get to work.

“And that’s just spending a lot of extra gas and a lot of extra time just to get to where you need to go.” Anderson said, “I don’t think it is fair that they spend money-- taxpayer money -- on other roads. Which I do not have a problem with that. But don’t forget about us too.”

Lauderdale County Road and Bridge Coordinator Ryan Mosley says the construction process was delayed due to COVID-19. He says all the equipment has come in and the contractors plan to get to work Wednesday morning.

“When the project was awarded, the engineers made notice to the board of supervisors, as well as us that the components that they had in the material list for that bridge project was behind,” Mosley said. “It would be two or three months before we are able to get them because of COVID. And the fact of them getting the components out.”

Mosley says he hopes the area will be open to the public by the end of May or early June. He says weather plays a huge factor in the completion process.

