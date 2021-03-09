Could COVID change college admissions permanently?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students are starting to take the ACT and SAT to prepare to apply to universities. But, due to COVID, many colleges stopped requiring a standardized test score.

Julie Taylor, executive director of admissions in enrollment innovations at the University of North Alabama, said a great ACT or SAT score can help you, but a bad one won’t stop you either. She said UNA is ‘test blind’, or the scores are mainly used for determining scholarships, not admissions.

The biggest factor now when applying to colleges is your GPA. However, Taylor says this all doesn’t mean to blow off the ACT. She said universities care about what students are going through.



UNA has made several other changes in the past year like waiving admissions fees and extending scholarship deadlines because they know students have been going through difficult times.



“I think that the pandemic accelerated some of the conversations that were already happening about the standardized testing. I think this is a change that will be in place past the fall of 2021,” said Taylor.





