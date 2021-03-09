COVID-19 in Alabama: 478 new confirmed cases on Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 392,790 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 107,826 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 478 new confirmed cases added Tuesday. There have been 7,998 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 45,976 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. There are 509 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 295,690 presumed recoveries. Fine more statistics for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

