COVID-19 in Mississippi: 357 new cases reported Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 357 new cases, 26 new deaths and 56 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 298,008 as of March 8. So far, 6,834 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 290,697 people have recovered from the virus. Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 285,231 people are fully vaccinated and 778,948 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine. The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.



MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

