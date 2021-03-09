COVID-19 in Mississippi: 357 new cases reported Tuesday
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 357 new cases, 26 new deaths and 56 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 298,008 as of March 8. So far, 6,834 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
An estimated 290,697 people have recovered from the virus. Click here for county-by-county totals.
|The newest MSDH report shows 285,231 people are fully vaccinated and 778,948 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
|The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.