Dallas Cowboys sign Dak Prescott to 4-year, $160M deal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an epic deal, the Dallas Cowboys re-signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year deal worth up to $164 million.

Adam Schefter, a senior NFL insider for ESPN, tweeted the news Monday afternoon.

According to Schefter’s tweet, Prescott’s deal included $66 million to sign and $75 million for the first season in the four-year contract, which is the most in NFL history. Schefter also said that Prescott is guaranteed to get $126 million, which is also a record.

The deal includes a no-trade and no tag clause, per source. https://t.co/v8L2tZqtZe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

Prescott missed most of the 2020 season due to injuries. According to the Dallas Cowboys website, he started with the team in 2016. Since then, he has thrown for 17,634 yards and 106 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 1,314 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Cowboys agree to terms on new contract with QB Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/cdIjchiHGC — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2021

