Advertisement

Disney+ removes ‘Peter Pan,’ other films from kids profiles for negative depictions

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the...
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, is adding a disclaimer to "Dumbo," “Peter Pan” and other classics because they depict racist stereotypes, underscoring a challenge media companies face when they resurrect older movies in modern times.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you have set up a kids profile on your child’s Disney+ account, they won’t be able to find several popular films because of their content.

Disney+ goes into further detail on what it makes available for the profiles designed for younger audiences, which primarily feature G-rated films and television shows geared toward children.

Some older Disney films originally made for younger audiences now come with disclaimers at the beginning of the movie, and you won’t see those films on the kids profile as a result.

“Titles with a content advisory notice related to negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures have been excluded,” the company said on its online help center.

Disney’s “Stories Matter” section on its website goes into greater detail on what films have content advisories. Below is a list of the movies that have the disclaimer with an explanation of the stereotypes shown.

Aristocats

Dumbo

Peter Pan

Swiss Family Robinson

Disney’s kids profiles also feature “kid-proof” exits which prevent a younger user from switching to an adult profile without knowing the answer to an exit challenge. Users can also set up profiles based on content ratings in the parental controls menu.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as...
MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking
Three die in mobile home fire
Three dead in Monday morning Clarke County fire
Shannon Xavier Pearson has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father, the Rev....
Suspect charged with killing father, wounding mother in Choctaw County
Henry Gruno, the former director of Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton, was arrested after...
Miss. Auditor’s Office arrests former VA cemetery director
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 8, 2021

Latest News

There are 509 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 478 new confirmed cases on Tuesday
Food Give Away at Agri-Center
Food Drive is scheduled Wednesday at the Laud. Co. Agri-Center
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
COVID bill to deliver big health insurance savings for many
MHP Sgt. Travis Luck said Amber Clark, 39, died after crashing on U.S. Highway 84 near West...
Soso woman, 39, dies after crash in Jones County
There is no normal in Unilever's world anymore. Some beauty and self-care brands are getting a...
Unilever nixes normal label from beauty, self-care products