Food Drive is scheduled Wednesday at the Laud. Co. Agri-Center
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is hosting another food drive.
Two large trucks are expected to be at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center Wednesday. If you need food or would like to get food for someone in need, the food giveaway will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The lines can be very long so you are encouraged to get there early.
The Lauderdale County Agri-Center is located at 1022 Highway 19 South in Meridian.
