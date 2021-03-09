Food Drive is scheduled Wednesday at the Laud. Co. Agri-Center

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is hosting another food drive.

Two large trucks are expected to be at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center Wednesday. If you need food or would like to get food for someone in need, the food giveaway will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The lines can be very long so you are encouraged to get there early.

The Lauderdale County Agri-Center is located at 1022 Highway 19 South in Meridian.

