Advertisement

Food Drive is scheduled Wednesday at the Laud. Co. Agri-Center

Food Give Away at Agri-Center
Food Give Away at Agri-Center(WTOK)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is hosting another food drive.

Two large trucks are expected to be at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center Wednesday. If you need food or would like to get food for someone in need, the food giveaway will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The lines can be very long so you are encouraged to get there early.

The Lauderdale County Agri-Center is located at 1022 Highway 19 South in Meridian.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as...
MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking
Three die in mobile home fire
Three dead in Monday morning Clarke County fire
Shannon Xavier Pearson has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father, the Rev....
Suspect charged with killing father, wounding mother in Choctaw County
Henry Gruno, the former director of Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton, was arrested after...
Miss. Auditor’s Office arrests former VA cemetery director
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 8, 2021

Latest News

There are 509 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 478 new confirmed cases on Tuesday
MHP Sgt. Travis Luck said Amber Clark, 39, died after crashing on U.S. Highway 84 near West...
Soso woman, 39, dies after crash in Jones County
Out The Door Tuesday
A spring-like week ahead
Meridian family survives fire
Meridian family survives fire