Fourth quarter push not enough to put MCC past No. 2 Jones

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With under four minutes to play, Meridian guard Sidney Sims made back-to-back baskets and a free throw to put the Lady Eagles within one point, 69-68, of No. 2 Jones in Monday’s contest.

It seemed like an upset was brewing - but Jones was determined to not let that happen. In the final three minutes of play, the Lady Bobcats attacked the rim hard that resulted in several trips to the charity stripe. In the end, the Lady Bobcats were able to ice it at the free throw line, winning 79-70 to avoid the upset.

The Lady Eagles trailed by nine points entering the final frame. They would have been down double figures if not for a clutch 3-point buzzer beater from sophomore guard Yolanda Nelson.

YOLANDA NELSON WITH THE BUZZER 3! 🚨



Lady Eagles trail 60-51 entering the final frame — Ellie French (@elliefrenchTV) March 9, 2021

Jones guard Daisha Bradford, a Clemson signee, proved to be the difference maker for the Lady Bobcats. She ended the night with a career-high 38 points to go along with nine rebounds, five steals and four assists.

All 3⃣8⃣of Daisha Bradford's points from a career-night at Meridian. She added 9 rebs, 5 steals, 4 assists & 2 blocks as No. 2 Jones stayed unbeaten. pic.twitter.com/fW2jE9TERr — Jones College Bobcats (@JC_Bobcats) March 9, 2021

Sims finished the night with 27 points while Nelson and Mia Moore added 10 each.

The Lady Eagles (7-2) return to action Saturday at East Central Community College (1-6). Tip-off is set for noon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.