Advertisement

Fourth quarter push not enough to put MCC past No. 2 Jones

Sidney Sims (3) and Yolanda Nelson (10) celebrate a basket and one by Sims in the fourth quarter.
Sidney Sims (3) and Yolanda Nelson (10) celebrate a basket and one by Sims in the fourth quarter.(WTOK Sports)
By Ellie French
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With under four minutes to play, Meridian guard Sidney Sims made back-to-back baskets and a free throw to put the Lady Eagles within one point, 69-68, of No. 2 Jones in Monday’s contest.

It seemed like an upset was brewing - but Jones was determined to not let that happen. In the final three minutes of play, the Lady Bobcats attacked the rim hard that resulted in several trips to the charity stripe. In the end, the Lady Bobcats were able to ice it at the free throw line, winning 79-70 to avoid the upset.

The Lady Eagles trailed by nine points entering the final frame. They would have been down double figures if not for a clutch 3-point buzzer beater from sophomore guard Yolanda Nelson.

Jones guard Daisha Bradford, a Clemson signee, proved to be the difference maker for the Lady Bobcats. She ended the night with a career-high 38 points to go along with nine rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Sims finished the night with 27 points while Nelson and Mia Moore added 10 each.

The Lady Eagles (7-2) return to action Saturday at East Central Community College (1-6). Tip-off is set for noon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as...
MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking
Three die in mobile home fire
Three dead in Monday morning Clarke County fire
Shannon Xavier Pearson has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father, the Rev....
Suspect charged with killing father, wounding mother in Choctaw County
Henry Gruno, the former director of Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton, was arrested after...
Miss. Auditor’s Office arrests former VA cemetery director
Police said 46-year-old Maurice Dawson got into an argument with his girlfriend and poured...
Suspect charged with arson

Latest News

MCC Lady Eagles look to upset the Lady Bobcats
(Courtesy: Ron Jenkins/Associated Press)
Dallas Cowboys sign Dak Prescott to 4-year, $160M deal
Jayden Creel signs LOI to play soccer for MCC
Creel signs LOI to play for hometown team
Bubba Wallace, left, congratulates Kyle Larson after Larson won a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Kyle Larson celebrates return with 1st win since suspension