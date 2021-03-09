Advertisement

Investigation underway into Clarke County fatal fire

Todd Kemp surveys fatal fire
Todd Kemp surveys fatal fire(WTOK)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An investigation continues into a fire that claimed three lives in rural Clarke County early Monday morning.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp says the state fire marshall’s office is investigating the fire that destroyed a mobile home in the Theadeville community and killed Raphael Staten, Ariel Everett and their 7-month-old son, Jordan Everett.

Kemp says the fire likely started when someone attempted to light a propane type heater on a five gallon cylinder that was leaking. Four other people in the mobile home managed to escape the fire.

