Legislative session covers major topics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Legislature has covered a variety of major topics this session. Some officials say it has already been a tough year. On the table are potential changes for teacher income, the state income tax and regulating medical marijuana.

Mississippi school teachers and assistants could receive a $1,000 pay increase for the 2021-2022 school year under House Bill 852. New teachers with up to two years of teaching experience could see an increase of $1,100. Senator Tyler McCaughn says the bill now goes back to the House for a final vote before making its way to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk.

“So, it’s important to me and it’s important to my colleagues that we have a teacher pay raise bill to keep bringing those qualified individuals back into the public school system,” McCaughn said.

The bill failed to make it thorugh the House last year due to coronavirus pandemic, a time that was challenging for many teachers, especially first-year second grade teacher Iesha Gully. She says she had to use her own money to keep herself and her students safe.

“Because with our salary, it is very hard.” Gully said, “We are basically, I know me speaking personally, it is living paycheck to paycheck. So, I think it well-deserved for the ones that are here in the educational field.”

Veteran teacher April Hollister says she is also very excited to know her hard work is not being overlooked.

“I think it is great. There has been a lot of stress this year for teachers,” Hollister said, “Even as a veteran teacher I, especially for new younger teachers, I can understand how they would be frustrated because Mississippi is still well below the national teacher average.”

The Southern Regional Education Board listed the average teacher salary at $62,000 dollars in 2019. Mississippi’s average was $45,000.

During the legislative session, teacher pay was just one of the major topics discussed. Medical marijuana made its way back to the table.

Rep. Charles Young, Jr., says all government officials do not support medical marijuana even though 70% of voters approved it.

“The legislature is attempting to make changes in what the people in the state of Mississippi voted to approve,” Young said.

The legislature passed a bill that will put a medical marijuana program in place, should the initiative get overturned by the courts.

Also, the Senate is still negotiating abolishing the state income tax. McCaughn said he’s not sure he’s in favor of it as it may increase the sales tax.

“But until we see where our state is, where the state of the state is financially, I don’t know that this is a wise path to be moving on yet,” McCaughn said.

McCaughn said the Senate has a Wednesday deadline to have all the legislation off the floor. He says he is looking forward to working on all bills that are beneficial to Mississippi.

