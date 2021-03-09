Advertisement

Legislature passes bill easing requirements for pseudoephedrine

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You won’t need a prescription for over-the-counter drugs containing pseudoephedrine next year in Mississippi after a new bill cleared the House Tuesday. SB 2119 passed the Mississippi Senate with a vote of 42-4, then passed the House 117-3.

The bill allows people to buy medicine like Claritin-D or others containing pseudoephedrine and ephedrine without a prescription. The bill becomes effective January 1, 2022.

The bill also requires pharmacies to maintain an electronic log of required information for each transaction and to require the purchaser of the package to be at least eighteen years old and to sign a record for each transaction.

