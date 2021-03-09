Soso woman, 39, dies after crash in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 39-year-old Soso woman Monday evening. MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said Amber Clark died after crashing on U.S. Highway 84 near West Jones Elementary School around 5:15 p.m.

Luck said Clark was driving west on the highway when her vehicle left the roadway and overturned in the median. Clark was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, Luck said.

MHP is working to determine what caused the crash.

