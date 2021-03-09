Suspect charged with killing father, wounding mother in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Shannon Xavier Pearson has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father, the Rev. Tim Pearson and the attempted murder of his mother, Melony Pearson, at their Melvin, Ala., home Jan. 8, 2021.

Warrants were obtained Mar. 2 for Shannon Pearson’s arrest for the crime. Pearson was arrested Monday, Mar. 8, by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Plano, Texas. Choctaw County is pursuing extradition of Pearson back to Alabama to face the charges.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting Jan. 8, 2021, and found Rev. Pearson dead and his wife in serious condition. That same day, Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said Melissa Breauna Hill, 18, turned herself in to the sheriff’s office. She was then charged with both murder and attempted murder of the Pearsons. Due to the Choctaw County Jail being closed, Hill was taken to the Clarke County (Ala.) Jail where she was booked in on a $1,050,000 cash-only bond.

Shannon Pearson also has a cash bond set at $1,050,000.

Rev. Tim Pearson (Facebook/ Tim Pearson)

