Weather slowly improves, eases the fire threat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The smokey haze around Meridian on Monday was noticeable. It was enough at one point to be concerning.

Fires Burning

The smoke is blowing north from Clarke County. After calls to both LEMA and Clarke County Emergency Management, we know that as many as six fires, prescribed or otherwise, were actively burning in Clarke County. The largest was a prescribed burn near Middleton - along Highway 514 just east of Highway 45 and near Highway 450. That’s the one blowing the most smoke into Meridian. At least two fires were known to be burning near Snell. One reportedly endangered a residence at one time.

Weather’s Contribution

The dry ground and extremely low humidity are a perfect recipe for fires to start and spread quickly. Be especially mindful of throwing your cigarettes on the ground. You should never do that, but right now is an especially dangerous time for it. Also be careful not to drag chains if you’re pulling a trailer. Chains can spark on the pavement.

When Will Weather Help?

Some small improvements could begin as early as Tuesday with increasing humidity, but it’s best to put off any outdoor burning until we get some significant rainfall. That could take a week or more.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool to the upper 40s by midnight. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 38 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The high temperature will be near 73 degrees.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will arrive Sunday night and bring some rain through Monday morning. Until then, the best we do is maybe a stray shower or thunderstorm amid the warming and increasing humidity on Friday or Saturday.

