2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: Kyle Ingram

Kyle Ingram of Russel Christian Academy is the fourth member of the All-Scholastic team.
Kyle Ingram of Russel Christian Academy is the fourth member of the All-Scholastic team.
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kyle Ingram is a senior at Russell Christian Academy. Ingram plays baseball and football for the warriors and is also the number one student in his class.

He believes God has blessed him with many talents and he wants to showcase them for him.

“I want to glorify God with the gifts he has given me and I want to make my family proud and I know if I succeed in the classroom I can succeed outside the classroom as well.”

Ingram currently has a 4.325 GPA and that doesn’t surprise his English teacher Rachel Lair who always sees him striving to do the best at everything he does.

“I really think what sets kyle apart is his diligence and his work ethic,” Lair said. “He is always determined to go above and beyond to do his absolute best in everything he turns in.”

His mentality of giving everything he has is a big reason he excels on the field and a reason his baseball coach Noah Greer loves having him on the team.

“Kyle is one of those kids that is going to give you everything he got every time he out there,” Greer said. “There is a lot of kids that can play sports and are good athletes. There are not that many that are coachable kids. Kyle is one of those coachable kids. You kind of wish you had a team full of him. Just a great athlete and a great kid altogether.”

Ingram loves the challenge of being a student-athlete and knows it will help him later in life.

“Being a student-athlete helps me excel both on the field and in the classroom because I know if I can excel in these two things I can excel in anything in my life,” Ingram said.

