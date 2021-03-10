Advertisement

CDC: No new travel guidance until more vaccinated

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not be issuing updated travel guidance just yet.

The agency says that will come once more people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At this point, only 10% of Americans have gotten a vaccine.

The CDC recommends that people avoid air travel if they can.

The industry group “Airlines for America” insists that flying on a plane is low risk because of heavily filtered air and federally mandated mask wearing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Xavier Pearson has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father, the Rev....
Suspect charged with killing father, wounding mother in Choctaw County
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as...
MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking
Todd Kemp surveys fatal fire
Investigation underway into Clarke County fatal fire
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019...
Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk

Latest News

Surveillance video shows a dramatic car theft in which a car salesman was nearly killed in...
Surveillance video shows salesman cling to hood of stolen car as it speeds away
Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience
Live entertainment returning to the MAX
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general
Sean Lannon, 47, who was sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New...
Police arrest man suspected in NJ slaying and 4 deaths in NM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress