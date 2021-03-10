COVID-19 in Mississippi: 437 new cases reported Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 437 new cases, 11 new deaths and 50 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 298,445 as of March 10. So far, 6,845 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers. An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The latest MSDH report shows 285,231 people are fully vaccinated and 778,948 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine. MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.