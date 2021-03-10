Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 437 new cases reported Wednesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 437 new cases, 11 new deaths and 50...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 437 new cases, 11 new deaths and 50 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(Associated Press)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 437 new cases, 11 new deaths and 50 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 298,445 as of March 10. So far, 6,845 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers. An estimated 283,953 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The latest MSDH report shows 285,231 people are fully vaccinated and 778,948 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Xavier Pearson has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father, the Rev....
Suspect charged with killing father, wounding mother in Choctaw County
James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as...
MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019...
Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk
Todd Kemp surveys fatal fire
Investigation underway into Clarke County fatal fire

Latest News

The state of Texas is officially reopening on Wednesday, which includes lifting its COVID-19...
Texas reopens businesses to 100% capacity, lifts mask mandate Wednesday
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks
Vaccines are helping turn the tide against COVID-19, but experts say people still need to wear...
After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward
After Evelyn Shaw received both doses of her COVID-19 vaccine, her doctor wrote a prescription...
WATCH: Grandmother given prescription to hug granddaughter after full vaccination