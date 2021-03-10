Enjoy UWA football while you can

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It had been over a year since the University West Alabama had played a football game at Tiger Stadium and the Tigers wouldn’t let the moment slip away and defeated Limestone University, 27-17, Saturday.

West Alabama dominated the offense side of the ball registering 515 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Jack McDaniels who threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns wasn’t surprised by how well the offense looked.

“We have lofty expectations here on offense,” Daniels said. “We have high standards, from a yardage standpoint we lived up to it. We would like to score more points, should have put a couple more drives away in the red zone. Overall pleased with the offense though.”

Running back Derrick Underwood who rushed for 148 in Saturday’s game said he was just happy to get back on the field.

“It feels really great because most teams don’t have this opportunity to be back on the field so we are taking advantage of it,” Underwood said.

Only having two games this spring coach Brett Gilliland just wants to see growth from his team in the short amount of time they have.

“We are just trying to capitalize off the growth and mistakes we made last week and see some improvement there,” Gilliland said. “They always say you see your best improvement between your first and second game, so we want to see a lot of improvement and just be more sound in areas we weren’t.”

UWA faces off against Savannah State University in their last game of Spring football.

