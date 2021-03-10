Advertisement

Highs will be in the 80′s tomorrow afternoon.

Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a beautiful day full of partly to mostly cloudy skies, but we haven’t seen any rain and that will stay the case for tomorrow. Temperatures have been in the upper 70′s this afternoon and we will be in the lower 70′s by dinner time and the upper 60′s by 7 PM.

The good news that comes with more clouds is that we will cool off much slower so we will have a mild evening. We will stay in the 60′s through the rest of the night and by the time you are waking up tomorrow we will be in the mid to lower 50′s. As the sunrises tomorrow at 6:09 AM we will warm up quickly to the 60′s for a mild and partly cloudy morning. By lunch time we will be in the mid 70′s with more clouds to the north near Dekalb and Livingston and clear sunny skies to the south in Quitman and Butler. Through the afternoon we will warm into the lower 80′s making it our warmest day so far this week.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70′s through dinner making it a great night to grill out or have a picnic with your family and friends. As the clouds move out through the evening, we will drop into the lower 60′s by bedtime. Tomorrow will be our last day without any chance for rain until next Wednesday.

The Southeast will start to see a few scattered showers through the day on Friday, but more rain will move through over the weekend. Our chance for thunderstorms happens overnight on Sunday and then we will be left with scattered showers through the beginning of the week. Temperatures tomorrow will top out in the lower 80′s and we will start the day off in the mid to lower 50′s. We will continue to warm into the mid 80′s by Saturday with our chance for rain increasing through the weekend. we could see a few thunderstorms overnight on Sunday, but these aren’t going to be severe. Starting off next week we will be cooler in the 70′s and have rainy conditions.

