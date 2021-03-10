JSU receives $1 million award to boost STEM-related courses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is one of five minority-serving institutions to receive the Scientific Leadership Award. These institutions will receive up to $1 million in 2021, which is the first of a two-year funding effort.The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate made the announcement Wednesday.

“Our universities are incubators for innovation and creative problem solving,” said S&T Under Secretary Dr. Reginald Brothers. “We look forward to working with these institutes of higher learning to help foster a homeland security culture within the academic community through research and educational programs.”

The purpose of the award is to establish Homeland Security-STEM-related courses and provide the necessary resources for students and faculty to solve challenges DHS and the Homeland Security Enterprise face.

