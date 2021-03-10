Advertisement

Lane Lolley

Lane Lolley
By Letisha Young
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Lane Lolley, 53, of Collins, Mississippi, will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Rev. Donald Suggs officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Lolley passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born September 29, 1967, in Butler, Alabama. He was a pipeline inspector for Triple R Pipeline.

Survivors include his wife, Sonya Lolley of Butler; his loving companion, Sheila Boothe of Collins, MS; mother, Doris Ann Morgan of Butler; children, Alanna Oregon (Javier) of Quitman, MS; Dalton Lolley (Kayla) of Butler; Dakota Lolley (Tiffany) of Calera; Cheyenne Molina Nunez (Bayardo) of Quitman, MS; Sabrina Boothe of Memphis, TN; Erika Boothe of Memphis, TN; and Tommy Lee Boothe of Memphis, TN; brother, Keith Lolley of Butler; sisters, Reena Lolley of Butler; and Bonnie Linder (Jared) of Butler; grandchildren, Italy Oregon, Isadora Oregon, Hayden Lolley, Coleson Lolley, Kylee Lolley, Bryton Lolley, Amaia Molina Nunez; Rylee Kate Boothe-Fleming, Kane Owen Boothe-Fleming; and Mason Lee Boothe.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Dale Lolley; his brothers, Timmy Dale Lolley and Randy Lolley; and his granddaughter, “Peaches” Lolley.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Most Read

Shannon Xavier Pearson has been arrested and charged with the murder of his father, the Rev....
Suspect charged with killing father, wounding mother in Choctaw County
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
James T. Boylan, 43, and 52-year-old Guy Hammonds were both arrested in Lauderdale County as...
MBI undercover operation leads to Laud. Co. arrests for human trafficking
Todd Kemp surveys fatal fire
Investigation underway into Clarke County fatal fire
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the Kia logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019...
Kia recalls nearly 380K vehicles for fire risk

Latest News

Ms. Qunisha Gowdy
Mrs. Helen White Lewis
Mr. Raphael Staten
Ms. Vinnie Wilson