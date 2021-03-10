Graveside services for Lane Lolley, 53, of Collins, Mississippi, will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Rev. Donald Suggs officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Lolley passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born September 29, 1967, in Butler, Alabama. He was a pipeline inspector for Triple R Pipeline.

Survivors include his wife, Sonya Lolley of Butler; his loving companion, Sheila Boothe of Collins, MS; mother, Doris Ann Morgan of Butler; children, Alanna Oregon (Javier) of Quitman, MS; Dalton Lolley (Kayla) of Butler; Dakota Lolley (Tiffany) of Calera; Cheyenne Molina Nunez (Bayardo) of Quitman, MS; Sabrina Boothe of Memphis, TN; Erika Boothe of Memphis, TN; and Tommy Lee Boothe of Memphis, TN; brother, Keith Lolley of Butler; sisters, Reena Lolley of Butler; and Bonnie Linder (Jared) of Butler; grandchildren, Italy Oregon, Isadora Oregon, Hayden Lolley, Coleson Lolley, Kylee Lolley, Bryton Lolley, Amaia Molina Nunez; Rylee Kate Boothe-Fleming, Kane Owen Boothe-Fleming; and Mason Lee Boothe.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Dale Lolley; his brothers, Timmy Dale Lolley and Randy Lolley; and his granddaughter, “Peaches” Lolley.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler