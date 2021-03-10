Lauderdale County School District recognized for efforts during COVID

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The COVID pandemic has created a lot of challenges for all of us, especially those in charge of educating our children.

Despite those challenges, the Lauderdale County School District has been recognized for it’s excellence and efforts while practicing social distancing and adhering to COVID protocols. The LCSD recently received two awards on a state level for progress in a number of key areas.

”We have recently been awarded a grant for a Tutor Me program so our students have access to tutors 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Sandy Reid, LCSD Director of 9-12 Curriculum. “That has been a tremendous help for parents and students. We have also gained in our literacy. We’re actually seeing double the growth because our teachers have really gotten on board and their using this technology and resources that we have provide.”

All students have been issued electronic devices during the pandemic and training has been made available to teachers and parents.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.